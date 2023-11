SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — The jury trial for a Spearfish man accused of murdering his wife is underway.

Now 35-year-old Dreau Rogers is accused of shooting and killing Destiny Rogers at their home in January of 2022.

He is charged with first-degree murder, along with several drug and weapons charges. Rogers pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The prosecution is not seeking the death penalty in the case.

The trial is expected to last about 2 weeks.