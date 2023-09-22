RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The trial for a man accused in an alleged murder-for-hire case has been canceled.

The Pennington County State‘s Attorney’s Office says it’s due to an expert witness for the defense of Richard Hirth having been compromised.

Officials say the witness entered into a Civil Settlement Agreement after a DEA investigation alleging he violated the Controlled Substances Act.

Hirth is accused of stabbing 22-year-old Jessica Rehfeld in 2015. Her body was found near Rockerville a year later.

Jonathon Klinetobe was accused of hiring Hirth to kill her. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

A new trial date will be set at a later time.