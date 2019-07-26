Trial date set for 2018 murder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A trial date has been set for a Sioux Falls man charged with first degree murder in connection with a drug deal that turned deadly.

The trial will start next week for Manuel Frias.

Court papers say in January of 2018 Samuel Crockett was trying to buy drugs from a group. Corey Zephier allegedly pointed a gun at Crockett.

Crockett then pulled out his own weapon and shot Zephier. Manuel Frias allegedly responded by shooting Crockett. Both Zephier and Crockett died.

Frias was arrested several days later at a South Sioux City home.

