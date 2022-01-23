Trial begins Monday in trial of three former Minneapolis Police officers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KELO) — The federal trial for three former Minneapolis police officers, charged with violating the late George Floyd’s civil rights, is set to begin on Monday.

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Kueng are charged in federal court with depriving Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority as Derek Chauvin used his knee to pin the Black man to the street in May of 2020. Chauvin was convicted of murder in Floyd’s death. A jury of 12, plus six alternates, was chosen last week. Most of the jurors who were dismissed said they could not be impartial.

Many legal experts say they do not expect Chauvin to testify during the trial. The judge told jurors last week that they must not consider Chauvin’s earlier guilty plea of denying Floyd of constitutional rights in deciding this case.