Triage center gets $400,000 donation from Smithfield Foods

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A community triage center planned for Sioux Falls just got a big donation.

Smithfield Foods is giving $400,000 to the project.

The Link will offer assistance and be a first point of contact to people seeking mental health care or addiction counseling.

“Addiction and mental health issues are extremely difficult for anybody to deal with. Far too many of us in this community have either gone through something like that personally or have had to go through that journey with a loved one and it’s not easy, so wonderful projects like this are really going to strengthen our resolve and strengthen our teamwork and really get these services in the hands of people that need them,” Smithfield Foods Senior Manager of Community Development Tolcha Mesele said.

The facility is expected to open early next year in Sioux Falls.

“This Link is for everybody. It’s not just for people in downtown Sioux Falls. It’s for everybody in the greater Sioux Falls area, so please use it if you have such an issue as addiction. Addiction is a disease. It’s not a bad behavior,” Avera McKennan Hospital Regional President and CEO Dave Flicek said.

The triage center is a partnership of the city of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera Health, and Sanford Health.