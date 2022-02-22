COLTON, S.D. (KELO) – This week, members are celebrating National FFA Week. It’s a time to share what the organization is all about while also highlighting the importance of agriculture.

Elementary students are getting an important lesson in agriculture today – all while having fun.

“I’m going to teach the kids about how earthworms are beneficial to the planet and make an activity with them,” junior, FFA member, Lawson Loiseau said.

All week long students at Tri-Valley are celebrating National FFA week with different activities. Today that consists of making ice cream and dirt cups.

“We are doing activities with the elementary students, anywhere from making butter with kindergarteners to a farm to cart simulation with first graders, we make ice cream with fourth graders, we are doing a leadership challenge with fifth graders,” 7-12 grade ag educator, Sarah VanDerVliet said.

Taylor Mitchell is a junior at Tri-Valley and also an FFA member. She says this is a fun and hands-on way to show the younger students where their food comes from.

“I think people should know how much farmers have an impact on the world, we wouldn’t have any food if it wasn’t farmers, and this is being able to see part of that,” junior, FFA member, Taylor Mitchell said.

A tasty lesson that aims to make an impact.

“If we can teach that to our little kids now and they can understand it, hopefully they will know our farmers are true environmentalists and are here to make a difference for all of us,” VanDerVliet said.

Later in the week, FFA members will be bringing in farm animals like goats, chickens, and lambs and put on a petting zoo for the other students. National FFA week runs February 19th through the 26th.