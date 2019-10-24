TrevorStrong fund set up for donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – There’s now a way you can help a South Dakota high school football player hurt in a game.

Britton Hecla quarterback and team captain Trevor Zuehlke suffered a serious head injury on Friday, October 18. He was brought to Avera McKennan hospital in Sioux Falls for treatment.

Schools across the state have collected donations for the Zuehlke family and there’s now a special fund established.

The Britton Hecla activities director shared information about a #TrevorStrong fund on Twitter and requests all fundraising efforts be sent to the Norstar FCU in Britton.

#TrevorStrong

Norstar FCU

PO Box 917

Britton, SD 57430

The activities director also expresses appreciation for all of the support for Zuehlke.