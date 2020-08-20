Trenton Bass family, friends hope to provide support to others through non-profit

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been nearly three years since Hills, Minnesota football player, Trenton Bass, was hurt during a football game, causing a spinal injury. Since then he’s come a long way, he’s now starting his junior year at SDSU. There’s no doubt the injury changed his life and his family’s.

The Bass family will never forget the day their son Trenton was injured during a football game back in 2017. It was a life-changing moment for the entire Bass family.

“You have no idea where to go or what to do and we had really no idea what anything meant so we did have a few people reach out to us when we were at Avera and told us of places that they had gone, they had experienced the same thing, so that was helpful to us.” Trenton’s mom, co founder/director Game Plan 4 Hope, Melissa Bass said.

Inspired by that support and encouragement from others, Game Plan 4 Hope was formed.

“It helps that people have been there before and done that so they can use them for leadership, what’s next, where to go, so that’s something we didn’t really have so much of and we saw a huge need for it and that’s kind of what sparked the beginning of Game Plan 4 Hope, we want to be there for others as they go through it,” Trenton’s dad, member/founder Game Plan 4 Hope, Jeff Bass said.

“Whether it’s emotional support, or just direction, what do we do now, things like the that, equipment, like Jeff said, we have equipment that we are going to help people get,” Melissa Bass said.

Heather Erickson is also involved in the non-profit. Her son Ethan lost his fight with Burkitt Lymphoma last October.

“Just in being good friends with the Bass family and wanting to give back, and how people reach out, and offer help in so many ways, financial meals, just family support, and feeling that network of you don’t have to be alone, there’s always people there,” Ethan’s mom, board member Game Plan 4 Hope, Heather Erickson said.

Game Plan 4 Hope was formed last year.

Friday will be the organization’s first fundraising event- a family friendly poker run.

“We are going to have five stops, whatever vehicle you want to bring and do the stops and we are going to have some food afterwards and some fellowship, and prizes,” Jeff Bass said.

And now this group is hoping for a successful turnout, in hopes of helping other families in the future.

Registration for the poker run starts at 5:00 at the Sunshine in Brandon and ends in Hills, Minnesota.