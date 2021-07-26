UPDATE: Man rescued from trench in Pennington County

Authorities say the man has been removed from the trench and has been taken to a hospital. The condition of the man is unknown.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Pennington County are working to rescue a man trapped in a trench.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call Monday around 2 p.m. for a report of a man trapped in a trench at a private residence on the outskirts of Keystone.

Monday night, crews are continuing to try and rescue the man. Crews say the trench rescue could last several more hours.

