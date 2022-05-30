SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe weather this month has taken a heavy toll on trees across KELOLAND.

Local tree service companies have been busy removing downed trees and branches from this weekend’s storms. Arbor Master Tree Service says it will take a long time for the trees to come back from all this damage

“Well it’s probably going to take the rest of the year to clean up all the damage but I think we are going to see some of the reminisces of this storm for a few more years yet,” Slavic Vokottrub, with Arbor Master Tree Service said.

Spruce trees have been the most commonly damaged trees in the storms. Ariana Schumacher will give us a closer look at how the cleanup and replanting process will look, coming up Tuesday on KELOLAND This Morning.