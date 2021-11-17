Tree of Hope providing gifts for McCrossan Boys Ranch

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Having a gift to open Christmas morning adds to the excitement of the holiday. Now, you can help make Christmas a little brighter for kids at McCrossan Boys Ranch.

These Christmas trees at Scheels aren’t just decorations for the holidays. Each paper ornament has a gift idea for boys at the McCrossan Boys Ranch.

“For many of our boys, Christmas is just another day to them, Christmas may not have been special to them in the past, and 60% of our boys won’t have a home to go to over the holidays, so this is just a way that we can help make Christmas brighter for them, a lot of them have never gotten a gift,” director of development, McCrossan Boys Ranch, Christy Menning said.

Braxxton Hunter is helping decorate.

“In a way, it’s kind of like decorating at home, except they’re not plastic,” 13-year-old, Braxxton Hunter said. “Last year I stayed at the ranch, this year I stayed at the ranch, like I said the ranch is my family, they’re always there for me.”

If you want to donate a gift, just grab a tag from the tree and purchase the items listed.

“We have gift ideas in all price ranges, so anyone can participate, the tags might have a pair of gloves and a hat, might have a pair of jeans, or it might have a Lego set so there’s different ideas on all the different items,” Menning said.

Once you’ve purchased your gift, just bring it back to the store where you picked up the tag or take it to the McCrossan Boys Ranch.

“I’m always humbled by seeing what people give, there’s so many good people out there and these boys deserve to have a very Merry Christmas,” Menning said.

You have until December 23rd to drop off gifts. Just stop by Scheels or the Hy-Vee on Minnesota Avenue to pick up a tag. You can also purchase gifts at Runnings stores in Sioux Falls the animals out at the ranch.