SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An organization whose mission is to help at-risk youth needs your assistance this holiday season.

The Tree of Hope at Hy-Vee on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls is not your typical Christmas tree.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The Tree of Hope is just a way for us to make Christmas brighter for all of our boys at McCrossan Boys Ranch,” Chief Development Officer Christy Vastenhout said.

Christy Vastenhout is Chief Development Officer at McCrossan and says more than 50% of the boys don’t have a home to go to over the holidays.

“Many of those kids that do get to go home might not have presents under the tree, and so we try to make Christmas special for all of them,” Vastenhout said.

The tree is covered in tags, each containing a gift idea from the wish list of someone staying at the McCrossan Boys Ranch.

“Kids love music, they love to listen to it in their rooms, so MP3 players are the number one requested item. After that, I would say it’s art supplies, books, board games, and Legos,” Vastenhout said.

“So, I asked for guitar strings and a new book, and then a black hoodie since I just need a new hoodie. I try and keep it kind of humble,” 18-year-old Karlo said.

18-year-old Karlo has been at the McCrossan Boys Ranch for two years and says the gifts remind the boys that they’re not alone.

“Everyone’s pretty happy usually, it’s nothing but smiles, you know, everyone’s pretty cheerful,” Karlo said.

“Watching the kids open gifts at Christmas is my favorite thing to do at the ranch every single year because I see kids who are crying, they’ve never had a new outfit in their life. I see kids who have gotten something that they wanted for the first time. It’s a moving thing to see the kids open gifts at Christmas time,” Vastenhout said.

Making the holidays a little more merry for everyone involved.

The “Tree of Hope” is available in Sioux Falls at Hy-Vee on Minnesota Avenue, Scheels, and Chick-fil-A, and there’s even one for the animals at Runnings on East 10th Street. McCrossan Boys Ranch is asking that all gifts be returned to the location you got the tag by December 23rd.