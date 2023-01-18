SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The new South Dakota license plates are making their debut this month at county treasurer’s offices across the state. It’s the first time the state has issued new plates since 2016, so there’s a bit of a learning curve to steer through.

The Minnehaha County Treasurer’s office has issued around 900 new South Dakota license plates since the first of the year.

“It’s going well, people seem to be really receptive to them and we got quite a few people coming down to the office to get them and we’re mailing quite a few out to them, too,” Minnehaha County Treasurer Kris Swanson said.

Matt Balt of Sioux Falls was surprised that he was getting new plates for his car and motorcycle when he came in to renew his tags.

“I like ’em. I like Mount Rushmore, looks cool and the nice thing is that you put your registration sticker on right now and it won’t fall out because it’s warm, right,” Balt said.

The new plates are free if you pick them up in person. Commercial vehicles and trailers are exempt. But just about everyone else who renews their tags this year has to get the new plates, that includes personalized plates.

You can order the new plates at self-service kiosks located across the state, but you’ll have to wait around ten business days to to receive them through the mail, and there’s a $5 cost.

“I’m surprised actually how many people mail-in. They don’t want to stand in line and I get that, but our lines have been going really well,” Swanson said.

Swanson says the treasurer’s office is busiest on Mondays and Fridays, so you can likely avoid a long wait by picking up your plates during the middle of the week. You’ll need to bring your driver license and vehicle registration.

People can also order their tags and plates online, if they’re due for renewal soon.