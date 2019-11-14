Tre Ministries opens new location

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Tre Ministries has a new location just outside Downtown Sioux Falls. After only one year in the Tre Lounge off Minnesota Avenue, Tre made a name for itself as a space where anyone could come, grow and connect with the community. With their new space, they’re looking to open up even more new opportunities.

It’s only been in place for two days, and the new Tre Ministires is already beginning to feel like a home.

“As soon as you step through the door at Tre ministries there’s always someone there to greet you and ask you, ‘how was your day,’ ‘what’s going on,’ kind of thing. And they’re ready to show you around the place whether you need a place to study or just someone to talk to,” Freshman at Augustana University Hunter Cheer said.

“It was welcoming. It was a homey environment; that’s what I loved most about it. Kids would walk in and they felt like they were home,” Owner/Founder of Tre Ministries Sandy Berven said.

The old space used to be a wide open area. Now the new one hosts nine rooms visitors can use for privacy.

“All of these doors on the bottom – this used to be a rock and roll academy – so they’re all practice rooms that are soundproof for practicing guitars and stuff. So you just go in there, shut your soundproof door and you’re just locked in and ready to go. Same thing for the top of the loft up here bottom down there, bottom here,” Augustana University sophomore Isak Larson said.

But still retains that open feeling.

“The loft upstairs, they have couches, they have chairs, tables and you can just sit up there an overlook the large, open space below it,” Cheer said.

Open for anyone to come and feel welcome.

“You can come to Tré and you’re going to have a place. They’re going to invite you, welcome you, and you’re going to be connected with people that you may have no known before,” Cheer said.

“It’s a comforting environment to be in. Sometimes college campuses can get stressful: lots of homework, friend issues, relationship issues. This is a place where you can go when you’re feeling stressed out to get away from all that,” Larson said.

“We’re just here to help you, and we want to see the ministry do well. We want to see young adults get involved with some thing or some place and we want them all to find that connection. So being able to bring that all together is really exciting to see,” Berven said.

Tre focuses on serving youth groups at churches around the region, and will also serve adults as well. It is currently open to the public.

You can visit Tre Ministries website to learn more.