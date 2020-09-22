Tre Ministries is connecting youth in a unique way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Through their new podcast, Tre Ministries is hoping to connect with youths in a unique way, while also providing unique opportunities.

The space at the nonprofit provides students and the public a place to get work, learn, and grow through meaningful conversations. Now, with their newly renovated podcast studio, they hope to elevate those conversations. Students can use it for free to form their own podcast, videocast, or just to try it out.

“This is the first time we’ve had a studio. At the old space we would just record it in an open setting with some nice mics. So, this is the first time we’ve had the mixer, and the nice headphones, and the new mics, so…” Masloski said.

Hofer: Big upgrade.

Masloski: Yes! Big upgrade.

Tre has been using it to create their own podcast called ‘Tre Talks.’ The show invites youth leaders to share their journey’s through faith.