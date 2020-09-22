Tre Ministries helping others find their power through new recording studio

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The human voice is an incredibly powerful tool, and now Tre Ministries is helping others to find their power through their new recording studio.

Tre Ministries mission is to empower and provide a safe space for young adults to prosper through faith. With their new recording space, they’re looking to lift up their voices.

As the owner of his own marketing agency, Ian Rinken knows the value of a conversation.

“The more people that can get to know you and get to know the service and product you have on a personal level the more success you’ll see,” Rinken said.

As the career landscape continues to grow, he says one of the most popular ways to share yourself is through a podcast or video-cast, otherwise known as a ‘vodcast.’

“YouTube is getting bigger and bigger as time goes on, and you can also turn a YouTube video into an audio podcast very easily,” Riknen said.

This is just one of the many capabilities he and his clients will have access to in the new Tre Ministries Studio

“We want to – here at Tre – not only with the podcast room, but everything we do provide them with those resources and those tools,” Masloski said.

As a part of their mission to encourage young leaders, Tre Ministries installed a brand-new state-of-the-art recording studio.

“A lot of this equipment is expensive and you may not have the dime for it right now, or just want to get started with it. So this is a great place to get that start and learn some confidence in the podcasting realm,” Masloski said.

Students will have access to the studio for free, while any adults will be able to rent it for 35-dollars an hour. But as Assistant Director Isabelle Masloski says, the possibilities of what can be done are endless.

“Whatever you have an idea for in a studio could happen in that space,” Masloski said.

“I just see it as a great opportunity for young leaders to come in and share their thoughts and expertise, and passions, and all of those things. So, I am super excited for the ideas that are coming from it and all of the leaders we’re going to have in here,” Rinken said.

A studio which not only can people find the value in conversation but what each other has to offer.