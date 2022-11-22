SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Millions of Americans are taking flight for Thanksgiving.

According to AAA, 4.5 million Americans will board planes for the holiday.

Brian Rice left the cold weather behind Tuesday as he traveled southwest for Thanksgiving.

The Brandon man and his family flew to Phoenix, Arizona to visit his nephew.

“It’s going to feel amazing. Looking forward to the sunshine, a little bit of turkey, a little bit of football and seeing my nephew,” traveler Brian Rice said.

Higher temperatures and family led Don Knowler and his crew in the same direction.

The family’s final destination was Tucson.

“It’s warm. We haven’t been down there for a couple years actually and we decided this would be a good time to get down there and see them,” traveler Don Knowler said.

While a majority of Thanksgiving travelers will hit the roads for the holiday, air travel is expected to be up.

According to AAA, nearly 9,000 South Dakotans will take flight for the holiday.

Overall, 54.6 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles for thanksgiving.

AAA’s Thanksgiving holiday forecast looks at travel Wednesday through Sunday.