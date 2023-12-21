SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – More than 350,000 South Dakotans are expected to travel for the holidays this year, with 16,000 of them predicted to fly to their Christmas destinations, according to AAA.

Thursday at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, it was the calm before the storm as check-in lines weren’t too long yet.

LS: Getting a head start of all the holiday travelers this weekend, at least.

“One hundred percent. They are skipping some school and they were excited about that,” Dawn Engstrom, traveling to Phoenix, said.

Leaving early for holiday travels just might’ve been the right move. Dan Lettlier, the executive director for the airport, tells us they are expecting more than 2,400 people to fly out on Friday.

“I was afraid that it was going to already start today,” Josie Rezac, flying to Texas, said.

There were some people flying into Sioux Falls for their holiday plans as well.

LS: How were the flights for you today?

“Not as bad as I thought. We were at the airport at 3:30 this morning their time so it’s been a long morning,” Kaeley Einck, coming home to Sioux Falls, said.

And though the nice weather made for smooth skies into the city, the Lemm family coming in from Southern California says they’ll be missing a South Dakota holiday staple.

“We’re bummed there’s no snow,” the Lemm family said.

Nonetheless, travelers are excited for their holiday festivities and seeing family.

“We haven’t seen them for, the grandchildren, for at least six months and our sons for a year so it’s just good to get back together again,” Rezac said.

“And to be someplace warm, although it’s not going to be quite as, you know, warmer than it usually is since it’s so nice here,” Engstrom said.

As for travel tips, here’s perhaps the most important one we heard:

“Don’t argue with your family,” Maddox Lemm said.

The airport executive director told KELOLAND News the parking is in good shape at the airport with more spots added to the economy lot. Shuttles will be available to help you get from your car to the airport doors.