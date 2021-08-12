Travelers in Sioux Falls excited about parking ramp project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Travel at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport is starting to bounce back and that has the board looking toward the future.

Tonight we take a look at the next big improvement project at the airport.

“It’s kind of a postponed vacation, my daughter turned 21 last year during covid season. We couldn’t do a 21st vacation then so we’re going now,” Brenda Paye said.

Paye would love to see a parking ramp here.

“I think it would be awesome. I mean we love South Dakota for the four seasons, but one of the best things is to maybe go visit someplace else where it’s warmer during our winter months. If you could get here and not have to endure the elements for that little bit longer, I think that would be a great addition,” Paye said.

“The board has elected to move forward with the construction of a parking garage in front of the terminal building where our short-term parking is right now. It will be a four-level parking structure, just under a thousand stalls,” Sioux Falls Airport Executive Director Dan Letellier said.

This parking ramp would cost roughly $35 million but another five or six million would build this.

“One of the alternates is to have a sky bridge connection that would come right into the main terminal,” Letellier said.

And all of it is made possible by travelers.

“We really started to see traffic increase, to the point where June, we were at 95 percent of 2019, we just got July’s numbers and actually we topped 2019 numbers so it’s really a great trend,” Letellier said.

“Minneapolis isn’t that far and Omaha isn’t that difficult to get to either so if we can keep this smaller airport locally and up to the standards of some of those larger ones, hopefully, that will bring a lot more people in,” Paye said.

Paye is also hoping that means more flight options.

Construction on the parking ramp is scheduled for 2023.