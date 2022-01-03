Travelers experiencing more airline cancellations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wintry weather combined with the pandemic is frustrating travelers all across the country.



Monday airlines cancelled more than 2,500 flights. That’s in addition to cancelling 2,700 U.S. flights on Sunday, along with more than 4,000 worldwide.



At the Sioux Falls airport, KELOLAND News met up with some weary travelers who are thankful to finally be home while others are bracing for what to expect.

A winter storm that hit the Midwest on Saturday made Chicago the worst place in the country for travelers throughout the weekend.

Cancelled!

The one word you never want to see when you’re flying.

“We were scheduled to return December 31st,” Jennifer Gross said.

Jennifer Gross, who is traveling with family and their pet dog, just got home from Fort Meyers, Florida three days later than they had planned.

“Got to the airport and were about to board the plane when it was cancelled so went back to our relatives and tried again the next day and got to a different airport, our flight was delayed three times to the point where we were going to miss our connection in Denver, so we decided to forgo that trip and now we finally made it,” Gross said.

Brandi Hanten and Mindy Miller are on their way to Florida.

“We’re going to Florida to go visit our aunt and uncle,” Hanten said.

Along with their luggage, they knew to pack some patience too.

“Long lines aren’t going to stop me, if I get on a plane at some point, I’m good to go,” Miller said.

They stood in line for a little over an hour this morning, but are excited to travel and keeping their fingers crossed.

“We’re just hoping for the best,” Hanten said.

Airport officials say the best advice for travelers is to check the airline’s website for current information and make sure the airlines have your cell phone number.

“If there are delays or cancellations they will send you that information on your cell phone and more than likely they’ll already have you booked for the next available flight,” airport director Dan Letellier said.

Letellier says there haven’t been too many problems at the Sioux Falls Airport, in fact, he says passenger boardings are averaging about 1,800 a day.