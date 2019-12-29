Travelers change plans as winter storm approaches

I-90 NEAR MINNESOTA BORDER (KELO) – With the weekend’s winter storm making it’s way through the Midwest, some travelers are changing their plans.

It’s a busy weekend for travelers as they head home from holidays or continue their travels, but some have had to change their plans because of the weather.

While Saturday’s roads in the east were wet and slushy, the roads on Sunday are expected to be much worse.

Roger Olson from Madison, South Dakota, planned on making his trip to Rochester, Minnesota, tomorrow, but decided to change his plans to be on the safe side.

“But with the weather setting in and that, we thought, well, we’ll just leave a little early and give us a little extra day because we don’t have to be there until Monday, so we thought, ‘well, might as well be safe than sorry,” Roger Olson from Madison, S.D. said.

