SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we can all take a breath that this late winter storm is about over in KELOLAND, the snowstorm still affects travelers tonight. I-29 remains closed from Watertown to the North Dakota border and is expected to remain closed overnight Wednesday, April 5 due to poor visibility caused by high winds and drifting snow.

No travel is advised on secondary highways in central and northeast South Dakota. Travel in these areas is dangerous, and drifts continue to be caused by snow blown from gusty winds. www.sd511.org

Crews across the state are working diligently to remove snow. Rapid City issued a downtown snow removal alert Thursday, April 6 from 2:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. (MDT). Street crews will be removing snow in the downtown core area and vehicles that are not removed will be ticketed and towed. RCPD Facebook page

Power outages across the South Dakota are down considerably from two days ago. Eight electric coop member-consumer owners remain without power in certain areas of Marshall, Lincoln, Hutchinson and Turner counties, according to the SDREA outage map as of Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. (CDT). SDREA outage map