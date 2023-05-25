SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Travel South Dakota is expanding its passports program to encourage people to see more of the state.

The passports turn travel into a game to help people find hidden treasures.

Visitors and locals can check into designated locations to unlock prizes based on points.

One of the new passports is called “Peaks to Plains”. It highlights the hidden-gem state parks and outdoor attractions across the state.

Another one is called “Tribal Nations”. It will showcase more than 35 locations that share the story of Indigenous culture and history.

Later this year, the state will also launch the “Black to Yellow” passport.

This one promotes locations along I-90 and Highway 14 as people travel from Chicago to Yellowstone.