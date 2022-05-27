SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, you’ll likely notice more people on the roads. The holiday marks the unofficial start to the summer travel season.

Nic Allen and his family are getting an early start as they head to Chamberlain for the weekend.

“We haven’t made it very far but the gas pumps are packed so I anticipate a lot of people driving, that’s why we left Friday morning instead of Friday afternoon,” traveler, Nic Allen said.

He knows the extra traffic makes it even more important to follow the rules of the road.

“Just pay attention and don’t sit on your phone,” Allen said. “We always buckle up.”

Wearing your seatbelt and following the speed limit are just a couple of things troopers with the South Dakota Highway Patrol are watching out for this weekend.

“Memorial is a big holiday, so you’ll see extra patrol out, whether it’s highway patrol or other law enforcement on interstates and highways,” South Dakota Highway Patrol, Sergeant Kristoff DeKramer said.

Safety officials say that speeding, alcohol and not wearing a seatbelt are the most common factors in fatal crashes.

“We encourage everybody to wear their seatbelt, just because we see the results of people not wearing their seatbelts in crashes,” DeKramer said.

He also says to plan ahead so you’re not in a rush. Something you should also do with the severe weather that’s forecasted.

“The best thing to do is plan ahead, if you’re know you’re going to possibly come across severe storms is to get off the interstate, stopping on the interstate can cause more problems for people on the interstate,” DeKramer said.

A few tips so everyone can enjoy the weekend.

“Be safe out there and everyone will have a good weekend,” Allen said.

DeKramer also says if you plan on drinking, plan for a designated driver. Motor vehicle fatalities are down 33% compared to the same time last year.