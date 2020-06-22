Travel picking back up at the Sioux Falls Airport

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — As many states ease restrictions and reopen, travel is picking at the Sioux Fall Regional Airport.

“Slowly it’s starting to recover,” Sioux Falls Airport Executive Director, Dan Letellier, said. “From April, we had about 50 people a day flying. May was a little bit better. So far in June, we’re seeing 500-600 people a day. Still a far cry from 1,700 people a day flying out that we would normally have this time of year.”

Many precautions are being taken to make sure passengers are safe including plexiglass at check-in counters, masks required on airlines, and much more.

“Right now we’re doing thorough cleaning, a lot of disinfecting,” Letellier said. “Sanitation of all the touch point areas in the airport. You’ll see social distancing reminders, labels and signs all over the place reminding you to keep the proper distance when you are in line with other folks.”

Lettelier says many travelers going through the airport are going on vacations, but that’s not the case for Trish Protz and Mary Burkovich, who are returning back to Rochester, NY, after working in Sioux Falls.

“I like that they’re requiring everybody to wear a mask when they’re in the airplane,” Protz said. “They’re handing out the wipes. They’re saying that they’re cleaning the airplane before people get on.”

Even with these safety precautions in place, Intisar Salih thinks everyone needs to do their part.

“I think people should follow the rules to take care of themselves,” Salih said. “I think the mask is very important. The social distance is very important. So that we keep us all safe.”

After being closed for a short period, all the concessions, restaurants and shops are now open.