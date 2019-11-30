Travel not advised on many South Dakota highways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As a winter storm moves across South Dakota, it is making many roads unsafe for travel.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, SafeTravelUSA shows no travel advised on many highways on the western side of the state. Click here to view the map and legend.

South Dakota road conditions as of 11 a.m. Saturday

In addition to that warning, the South Dakota DOT has closed Interstate 90 from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain.

Interstate 90 remains closed from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain. The rest is snow packed & slippery. It is not a good travel day. #sdwx pic.twitter.com/jjxA9EhTzU — SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) November 30, 2019

The winter storm will continue all day in western, central, and NE KELOLAND, where strong winds are likely to cause significant travel problems, especially in rural and open areas. Blizzard conditions are likely, with significant snowfall accompanying the strong winds.

Several towns across the state have received more than five inches of snow so far; people in Presho report more than nine inches of snow has fallen.

