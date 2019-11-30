1  of  3
Travel not advised on many South Dakota highways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As a winter storm moves across South Dakota, it is making many roads unsafe for travel.

As of 11 a.m. Saturday, SafeTravelUSA shows no travel advised on many highways on the western side of the state. Click here to view the map and legend.

South Dakota road conditions as of 11 a.m. Saturday

In addition to that warning, the South Dakota DOT has closed Interstate 90 from the Wyoming border to Chamberlain.

The winter storm will continue all day in western, central, and NE KELOLAND, where strong winds are likely to cause significant travel problems, especially in rural and open areas. Blizzard conditions are likely, with significant snowfall accompanying the strong winds.

Several towns across the state have received more than five inches of snow so far; people in Presho report more than nine inches of snow has fallen.

Early Snowfall Reports

Winter Weather Resources

Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

You can do more in-depth from the Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:

Travel Resources

🚗 Driving

You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.

By Air

You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).

You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.

