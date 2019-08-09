Travel delayed on Interstate 29 due to crash

BERESFORD, S.D. (KELO) – Traffic is moving again on the southbound lanes of Interstate 29.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it might be slow through the area while the scene is cleared.

-ALERT-UPDATE 5:10 PM: Both SB lanes are back open at this time. Traffic is backed up but moving slowly through the scene. SDHP is investigating crash.I-29 SB MM50 is closed due to injury crash. Posted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office Canton, SD on Friday, August 9, 2019

PUBLISHED at 5:14 p.m.

A crash on Interstate 29 is slowing traffic as of Friday evening.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting that an injury crash north of Beresford has shut down the southbound lanes.

Authorities are detouring drivers and asking people to be patient. They hope to re-open one of the lanes soon.