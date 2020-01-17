1  of  66
Travel advisory issued for Sioux Falls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls have issued a travel advisory in town. 

The Sioux Falls Police Department said the main concern is limited visibility. Police say roads are becoming snow packed and slippery. Blowing snow is also created scattered slippery spots and making travel dangerous. 

Police urge people to use extra caution if travel is required.

Plow drivers in Sioux Falls are focusing on emergency routes. They’ll stick with the main routes through town until the snow stops falling.

Winter Weather Resources

Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:

Travel Resources

🚗 Driving

You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.

By Air

You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).

You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.

Weather Resources

