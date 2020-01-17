Travel advisory issued for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Sioux Falls have issued a travel advisory in town.

The Sioux Falls Police Department said the main concern is limited visibility. Police say roads are becoming snow packed and slippery. Blowing snow is also created scattered slippery spots and making travel dangerous.

Police urge people to use extra caution if travel is required.

Plow drivers in Sioux Falls are focusing on emergency routes. They’ll stick with the main routes through town until the snow stops falling.

— Sioux Falls Police (@siouxfallspd) January 17, 2020

