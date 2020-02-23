Transgender lawyer shares her story to highlight human commonalities

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Transformation Project, Sioux Falls Pride and other organizations sponsored an event to teach about gender identity and the transgender community in South Dakota.

The event speaker, lawyer and writer Ellie Krug spoke with attendees about Bridging Divides and getting past looking at someone as the “other.”

Krug is a transgender woman herself and has been speaking across North America for 10 years. Krug says she wanted to speak in South Dakota today in response to the healthcare bills proposed which could affect the transgender community.

“There’s a lot of we against them. A lot of placing people in categories and groups. As a result of that, we’ve lost contact in touch with each other,” Ellie Krug said.

Krug considers herself an idealist and wants to talk about the innate empathy inside every human and the commonalities among us all.

Coming up on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10 p.m., we’ll take a closer look at the Transformation Project and Saturday’s Briding Divides event.