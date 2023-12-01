BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A local coffee shop is selling a special stocking this holiday season. King Bird Coffee in Brandon is giving one of its packaging materials new life, while giving back to the community.

Burlap sacks are a common sight at coffee shops, but King Bird Coffee in Brandon is transforming these empty bags into stockings.

“Wanted to make them for the employees last year, and people just really like them,” King Bird Coffee’s Michael Gross said.

Michael Gross’ family owns King Bird. He also helps make the coffee sack stockings, alongside daughter, Liberty, and friend, Teressa Schweitzer.

“I do a lot of the cutting and Teresa sits and does all the sewing,” Gross said.

The finished product sells for $15 apiece, but that money doesn’t end up in King Bird’s till.

“Our mission around here is to be able to donate back to the community as much as we’re able to,” Gross said.

100% of the money will benefit the Brandon Valley Art Department.

“From getting to know the students over time, we’ve learned that they pay for a lot of the stuff themselves, a lot of the art supplies and everything else,” Gross said.

“Kids always need a little moral support from the community,” Sioux Falls resident Teresa Schweitzer said.

Schweitzer says she’d like to see more kids start sewing, or at least continue with the arts.

“I hope the kids will take it and run with it and just generate all kinds of creativity, because it’s there,” Schweitzer said.

King Bird started selling the stockings last week, and has about another dozen ready to go, but will keep making them as long as there’s a demand.

“We’ve got a lot of coffee bags and it’s actually a lot of fun,” Gross said.

The specialty stockings are available seven days a week at King Bird Coffee.