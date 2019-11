SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The state of South Dakota has released a transcript of a death row inmate’s final words.

Charles Rhines was executed Monday evening. Rhines was sentenced to death on Jan. 29, 1993, after being convicted for the murder of 22-year-old Donnivan Schaeffer during a burglary of a Rapid City donut shop.

Witnesses following the execution shared what they heard Rhines say before his death. Watch what they had to say in the attached video.