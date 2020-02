SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters put their water rescue training to use over the weekend.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue posted it video of a water rescue of a dog that happened south of Sertoma Park on Saturday, along the Big Sioux River. They say the dog was rescued and reunited with its owner.

The post also includes the quote “Training is everything.”

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says people need to be careful by water, saying that ice might not be as thick as it appears.