Training for the unknown with the 114th Fighter Wing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 114th Fighter Wing is conducting its annual training at the Air National Guard Station in Sioux Falls. There’s no shortage of F-16’s taking to the sky, but much of the training is happening at ground level.

The 114th Fighter Wing is spending nearly two weeks training for the unknown.

“We’re trying to build foundational skill sets in our Airmen that make them more lethal and survivable in all environments,” 114th Fighter Wing Commander Mark Morrell said.

“Survivability, being able to take care of each other medically, lethality, being able to strike like you see these guys do here, being able to maneuver within the field of battle to get somebody out that needs medical care,” Lieutenant Colonel Karl Palmberg said.

Advanced Combat Casualty Care is one of 14 training sessions being offered.

“Covering each other with offensive and defensive positioning and movements as they go from cover to concealment and move an injured teammate out of the way and get them to higher-level care,” Commander Morrell said.

This is a four-hour crash course on hand-to-hand combat with Staff Sergeant Tyler Grim from the Robbins Air Force Base in Georgia.

“Striking, elbows, knees, various hand-to-hand things. We’re also throwing in weapons retention, so how do I keep my weapon if someone is trying to take it away from me and then weapons takeaway. If someone points a weapon at me, how do I take it away from them and make it mine,” Staff Sergeant Tyler Grim said.

Grim has been an instructor at combat readiness school for two years, but grew up in South Dakota, attending elementary school in Brandon.

“I was really excited to come back and train, see some people that I know here at the Guards, some family, and then just to work with the 114th Fighter Wing. They’re a great unit, take care of their own, they’ve been a great host to us,” Staff Sergeant Grim said.

He has one goal as an instructor.

“Showing people that they’re capable of more than what they think they are,” Staff Sergeant Grim said.

The Fighter Wing’s annual training started on August 3rd and continues through Friday.