SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The trains were running today in Dave Feller’s basement. Created in 2009, this sprawling miniature world has brought hundreds of hours of joy to two friends and anyone who comes to visit. 15 years ago, with the kids moving out and facing retirement, Dave was looking for a hobby, so he went to a model railroad meeting and just happened to sit next to Gary Johnson.

“I was scared I didn’t know enough to do it, to be honest, and Gary said that if I was willing to build it, he would come and help me, and he had, at the time, 20 years of experience in it,” said Feller.

“He’s talking about how he would like to build a layout and, of course, like me,” said Johnson. “I said I’ll help you, and it ended up 15 years of 5 days a week, sometimes just one or two so.”

“We had started in the spring of 2009,” said Feller. “And Gary has been here every week with me. His knowledge has just been priceless. It just wouldn’t be here without him.”

Multiple tracks and trains make their way around the large basement. From towns named after grandsons to rock quarries to wooden bridges. The attention to detail is amazing to see.

“It grows on you. I guess I like doing the scenery, especially mountains, and rock are my favorites,” said Johnson

Dave says from the beginning there was no master plan, they just started with an empty basement.

“We sat down here, there was nothing, and some people take butcher paper like I told you, Tom, and draw it all out well; I didn’t even know what models I wanted to use, so most well, all of it is from our head,” said Feller.

“15 years have gone by real fast on this layout,” said Johnson. “So, it’s just amazing how fast it goes. It seems like we just sit down and start working on something, and by the end of a couple hours later, you don’t realize how, but a couple hours goes by real fast when you are working on something.”

The old saying time flies when you are having fun, applies.

“Time does. It goes so fast when the guys come over, and we start working, and all of a sudden, it’s time to go home, and you can’t believe it,” said Feller.

Both men say they enjoy having others over to experience the railroad. Dave has even opened his home to small groups and especially likes showing the layout to kids.

“Especially when somebody looks at it, and they like what they see, that makes it even better,” said Johnson.

Each tree, each rock, and each building has been built in this workshop next to the layout room.

“We’ve never argued about anything. Model railroading should do something, and if it works fine, but if it doesn’t, you know, take it out and redo it until you get what you want,” said Johnson.

“We just do our thing, and we critique each other, and we never get mad at each other, so it really worked out well. I just couldn’t say enough about him. He’s a good friend,” said Feller.

“I feel at home here, working on his layout. It’s just a great friendship,” said Johnson.

These two friends will keep chugging along, finding joy in their friendship and a shared passion for the railroad.

Feller says he could not do his hobby without the support of his wife, Diane.

If you would like to know more about model trains, you can follow this link to the

Dakota Southeastern Division of the National Model Railroad Association.