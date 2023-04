A BNSF engine derailed upright on Monday morning along Rice Street.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train engine derailed upright in a rail line near Rice Street and Great Bear Ski Valley.

The engine derailed at about 10:30 a.m. Monday.

A train engine off the tracks Monday morning in Sioux Falls.

A BNSF official Amy McBeth said “Crews will be working to set it back on the rail and move it out later today.”