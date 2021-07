NOBLES COUNTY, MINN. (KELO) — Crews have been on the scene of a weekend train derailment in southwest Minnesota. Multiple cars left the tracks near Brewster, Minnesota, northeast of Worthington.

The Nobles County Sheriff’s Department tells KELOLAND News that the derailment was reported at 2:38 Saturday afternoon.

Photo courtesy Annie Brokenleg

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured.