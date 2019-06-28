Train derailment near New Underwood

NEW UNDERWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a busy morning for crews in western South Dakota.

There was a train derailment in Pennington County, near New Underwood. According to county emergency management, four cargo cars went off the tracks. Officials say there’s some damage to a signal box and parts of the track.

But the cars were empty and there’s no threat to the public.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area of the derailment until everything gets cleared away. They say the road (524 S A Avenue) will be closed at least through Saturday.

Posted by Rapid City Pennington County Emergency Management on Thursday, June 27, 2019

