NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Some drivers in North Sioux City will need to adjust their daily commute following a train derailment.

The derailment happened in the area of Military Road and Main Street this afternoon. Main Street to Highway 105 will be closed until further notice, the North Sioux City Fire Rescue said. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area.

According to the North Sioux City emergency responders, officials were called to the scene at around 4 p.m.

The train was carrying grains as well as ethanol.

This story is still developing. KELOLAND News will continue to report on air and online as the situation develops.