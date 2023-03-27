FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — A train carrying hazardous materials derailed overnight southeast of Wyndmere, North Dakota around 11:15 p.m. on Sunday.

According to a representative from Canadian Pacific Railroad, the derailment involved 31 cars and that the hazardous material leaking is liquid asphalt.

At this time no injuries have been reported and authorities say there is no fire and no one has had to be evacuated.

Crews currently have the area blocked off for clean-up efforts.

This is a developing story and KX News will provide updates as new information comes in.