MENNO, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Hutchinson County are asking for the public’s help in solving the case of a stolen pickup and trailer in Menno.

The Sheriff’s Office says a white pickup and trailer were stolen just after 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

The trailer has been found in Sioux Falls, but the pickup is still missing.

Authorities shared these photos of a vehicle believed to be involved.

It’s described as a station wagon.

If you have any information on the vehicle or driver, you are asked to call the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.