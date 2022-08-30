SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Those who use the Sioux Falls Recreation Trail near Elmwood Golf Course may have to take a detour for the next few weeks.

The trail will be closed starting today between Madison and Maple Street, west of the golf course. Crews will be removing existing pavement, shaping and repaving.

Photo Courtesy: City of Sioux Falls

A detour to the trail will be provided, which is marked in yellow on the map above.

Drivers in the area are asked to be alert for trail users and may want to find a different route. Work is expected to be done by September 23rd.