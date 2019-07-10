Trail back in Nebraska courtroom for murder trial

WILBER, Neb. (KELO) — A man who cut his own throat in a Nebraska courtroom two weeks ago appeared at his murder trial Tuesday.

Aubrey Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, are facing murder charges in the death of Sydney Loofe. The 24-year-old’s remains were found in garbage bags after a date with Boswell.

In court Tuesday, Trail said that Loofe did some work for him, but then left because she didn’t want to be involved in illegal activity.

Some time later he approached her again about work.

“I asked her how she was doing financially and she said not very well. … I got a tobacco tin.. kept stacks of five thousand dollars in those tins and I told her if she wanted to get back and work with us, I could take care of your financial problems,” Trail said.

Trail told the defense that he, Boswell and Loofe agreed to have sex, just like he did with all the women who agreed to be involved with him.

They also agreed to experiment with choking.

He says he had an extension cord around Loofe’s neck with she started shaking and gagging and stopped breathing.

He says he tried CPR but didn’t think to call 911.

