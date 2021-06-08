Trafficking charges filed against Onida man previously charged with rape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Additional charges are filed against a 73-year-old man accused of raping three runaways after meeting them online.

Steven Harold West appeared in court on Tuesday.

Steven West leaves following court appearance on Tuesday, June 8. Courtesy KCCR Radio

Investigators say a 12-year-old girl and two 13-year-old girls ran away from Blunt, South Dakota, on May 13 and arranged through Instagram to meet West near a church. He is accused of driving them to his home in Onida, where the girls say he gave them an electric razor to cut their hair.

He then performed sexual acts with them, gave them money and brought them to a gas station, according to court documents filed in the case.

He was previously charged with rape in the fourth degree. In court papers filed on May 26, he was charged with human trafficking.