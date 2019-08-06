Traffic up, possible threat thwarted at Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic at the opening weekend of the Sturgis Rally is up 3.3%, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.

The traffic count was for Friday through Sunday.

Authorities also said a possible threat made on social media was debunked by the Sturgis Police Department. Police acknowledged a possible threat was made but announced there was no current threat and the department works closely with state and Federal authorities.

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 623 applications for vending permits have been issued, up from 580 in 2018.

KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson is following a motorcycle club of firefighters riding through Hill City Tuesday. Watch for that story Tuesday on KELOLAND News.