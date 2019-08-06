Traffic up, possible threat thwarted at Sturgis Rally

Local News

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — Traffic at the opening weekend of the Sturgis Rally is up 3.3%, the South Dakota Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. 

The traffic count was for Friday through Sunday.

Authorities also said a possible threat made on social media was debunked by the Sturgis Police Department. Police acknowledged a possible threat was made but announced there was no current threat and the department works closely with state and Federal authorities. 

As of 8 a.m. Tuesday, 623 applications for vending permits have been issued, up from 580 in 2018.  

KELOLAND’s Sydney Thorson is following a motorcycle club of firefighters riding through Hill City Tuesday. Watch for that story Tuesday on KELOLAND News. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss