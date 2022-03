LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sherriff’s Office arrested a 33-year-old driver after a traffic stop on Friday.

The driver, from Iowa, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia as well as conspicuously displayed license plates and a felony arrest warrant.

The arrest was made on Highway 11 271st St.

No further information has been released at this time.