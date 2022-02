FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO) — A man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after a traffic stop in Flandreau.

Flandreau Police say an officer stopped the vehicle Sunday night. The driver was asked to get out of the vehicle. As he got out, he retrieved a loaded handgun from his coat pocket.

The man was arrested without incident, police say. His blood alcohol content was over two times the legal limit. The officer also found drugs on the man.