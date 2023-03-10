RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 3 people were arrested and two remain behind bars, after a traffic stop in Rapid City.

Police say it happened around 11 p.m. mountain time Wednesday.

Authorities say a car was driving westbound on Knollwood drive with a headlight out, and it was pulled over by police.

Officials say one person inside gave police a fake name but was eventually identified as 32-year-old Rodney Americanhorse.

His wallet was found and had meth inside.

A second passenger, 47-year-old Wenona Richards, had tubes with meth in them.

The driver, 46-year-old Jolynn Rodriguez, was also found with meth.

All 3 are facing drug charges, while Americanhorse is also charged with impersonation.