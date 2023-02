BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings.

Verran Zani Burdunice

Police say on Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle along I-29.

That’s where authorities say they found meth, cocaine and heroin. Officers say there was also a two-year-old child in the vehicle.

59-year-old Verran Burdunice was arrested on several drug charges.

Investigators say he has several drug arrests listed on his criminal history.