SPENCER, Iowa (KELO) — A traffic stop in northwestern Iowa ended up with a man behind bars, on a bond of $200,000.

According to officials, police pulled over 36-year-old Christopher Burg in the central part of Spencer, Iowa. After pulling him over, police served Burg an arrest warrant totaling around 25 counts from different charges.

The charges included fraudulent sales practices, sales tax evasion, tax violation and ongoing criminal conduct.

Burg is being held in the Clay county jail.