Traffic stop leads SFPD to meth bust

This article has been revised to reflect the following correction from police: The traffic stop happened in the 400 block of S. Phillips Ave.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A traffic stop in Downtown Sioux Falls Thursday afternoon led police officers to a meth bust of more than 30 grams and the arrest of two Sioux Falls men.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said Adrian Maurice Moore, 43, and Seth Tyler Spielmann, 26, were each arrested after officers stopped a car around 3 p.m. Thursday near the 400 block of Phillips Avenue.

Clemens said once the car stopped, Spielmann took off running, while Moore stayed with the car. Officers in the area were able to catch the Spielmann near 13th Street and Phillips Avenue.

While trying to run away, Spielmann tried to get rid of a bag filled with cash and 31 grams of meth.

Police also found 2.3 grams of meth on Moore and another 2.3 grams in the car.

Both men face charges of drug distribution, possession, paraphilia, while Spielmann has an added charge of fleeing police.